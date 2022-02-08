25 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic wins John Snyder's final home game at 'The Pit'

5 years ago (2017): Hayley Reneau scored 28 points to lead the Eureka College women’s basketball team to an 86-48 home win over MacMurray, giving the Red Devils at least a share of their first St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title.

15 years ago (2007): Central Catholic won its fifth consecutive girls regional basketball crown and the 17th in school history with a 73-43 win over Tri-Valley. Amanda Murray led the Saints with 16 points.

25 years ago (1997): Central Catholic paid tribute to John Snyder in his final appearance at The Pit after 39 seasons as head coach by naming the gym in his honor. The Saints made it a perfect night by beating Decatur St. Teresa, 59-54.

50 years ago (1972): McLean-Waynesville-Armington had outside shooting troubles and inside movement problems, but used superior rebounding to trip Beason, 63-52, giving the Colts at least a share of their second consecutive Kickapoo Conference title. Jeff Wilcox led McLean-Waynesville-Armington scoring with 18 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

