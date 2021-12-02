25 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic tips Normal West to share Intercity Boys Basketball crown

5 years ago (2016): Showdown quickly became showtime at the Robert Frank Sports Complex as the Bloomington High School basketball team took flight with a 26-point second quarter and overwhelmed Peoria Manual, 84-69, in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State set a Redbird Arena record with 14 3-pointers as the Redbirds won their fifth straight game with an 86-61 rout of Texas-Arlington. Levi Dyer tied his career high with 17 points.

25 years ago (1996): Central Catholic gained a three-way share of its first Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament title since 1982 with a 37-36 victory over Normal West. Kevin Dunn paced the Saints with 13 points. Joey Miles was the Wildcats top scorer with 11.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State is favored to win the Chip Cage Classic, which consists of Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois and Central Michigan — all former members of the disbanded Interstate Conference. Redbird coach Will Robinson expects Western, ISU’s opening-round opponent, to be much improved over last year’s team that lost to ISU three times.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.