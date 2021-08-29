25 YEARS AGO: Buffalo holds off Illinois State in Todd Berry's debut as Redbird head football coach

5 years ago (2016): Notre Dame junior setter Caroline Holt, a former Central Catholic High School star, was named the most valuable player as the Irish won their own Golden Dome Invitational volleyball tournament. Holt, a transfer from Loyola, had 105 assists and 32 digs in three straight-set victories.

15 years ago (2006): Ashley Beyer and Kristin Petrinec combined for 21 kills to lead Bloomington High School over Lexington, 25-9, 25-15, in a season volleyball opener for both teams.

25 years ago (1996): Todd Berry’s head football coaching debut at Illinois State opened with a 41-35 loss at the University of Buffalo. ISU had a chance for a winning drive with 2:33 remaining, but the Redbirds gave up the ball on downs at their own 38.

50 years ago (1971): Karen Dunn and George Flickenger teamed to win the first annual Crestwicke Country Club tennis tournament. The tourney was played at the Illinois Wesleyan University courts. The winning duo defeated Nel Usiak and Darwin Hany in the blind-draw mixed doubles competition.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

