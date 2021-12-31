 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Bryan Crabtree scores 34 points in IWU's New Year's Eve victory

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): University High School’s swim team won the nine-team Waubonsie Valley Pentathlon. The Pioneers’ Colton Stogner was the individual champion with victories in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

15 years ago (2007): Maggie Krick continued her solid freshman season with 20 points and seven rebounds as the Illinois State women’s basketball team secured a 64-50 victory over Drake.

25 years ago (1997): The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team warmed up for its New Year’s Eve party by knocking off Concordia of California, 82-77. All-American Bryan Crabtree paced the Titans with 34 points.

50 years ago (1972): Former Kenney resident Rick Schoby bowled a 299 game in the Mixed League at Clinton’s Vermillion Bowl. Schoby had 11 strikes but left the four pin on his 12th ball. Sporting a 190 average, Schoby has never bowled a perfect game but has had several 700 series.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: NFL Week 17 best bets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News