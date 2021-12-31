25 YEARS AGO: Bryan Crabtree scores 34 points in IWU's New Year's Eve victory

5 years ago (2017): University High School’s swim team won the nine-team Waubonsie Valley Pentathlon. The Pioneers’ Colton Stogner was the individual champion with victories in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

15 years ago (2007): Maggie Krick continued her solid freshman season with 20 points and seven rebounds as the Illinois State women’s basketball team secured a 64-50 victory over Drake.

25 years ago (1997): The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team warmed up for its New Year’s Eve party by knocking off Concordia of California, 82-77. All-American Bryan Crabtree paced the Titans with 34 points.

50 years ago (1972): Former Kenney resident Rick Schoby bowled a 299 game in the Mixed League at Clinton’s Vermillion Bowl. Schoby had 11 strikes but left the four pin on his 12th ball. Sporting a 190 average, Schoby has never bowled a perfect game but has had several 700 series.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.