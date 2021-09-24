25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington sweeps Intercity cross country, boys golf titles

5 years ago (2016): Colton Johnson threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 22-point second half as Eureka College rallied for a 28-13 victory over MacMurray. Johnson finished the day with 169 yards on 11 of 14 passing.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State senior running back Pierre Rembert was recognized as the Gateway Football Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 win at Murray State.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington sophomore Christin Wurth defended her Intercity cross country title and Terry Barkulis won the boys meet in a BHS sweep of individual and team titles. BHS won the Intercity golf crown as Justin Brennan beat Normal Community’s Roger Dortch in a playoff for medalist honors.

50 years ago (1971): Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School won their first game by dropping the Tri-Point Chargers, 20-0, in a Vermillion Valley Conference game. Kim Young’s 56-yard punt return and Jerry Pratt’s 33-yard pass interception accounted for the Eskimos’ first two touchdowns. Young paced the Eskimos’ offensive attack with 96 yards on 15 carries.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

