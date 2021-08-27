25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington receives Big 12 Conference All-Sports Trophy

5 years ago (2016): Grace Ariola of the Bloomington-Normal YMCA Waves swim club helped the Team USA Girls ‘A’ 4x100-meter relay to first place in the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships at Maui, Hawaii. Ariola, 16, had a personal-best time of 55.81 seconds while swimming the first leg of the relay.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State broke through in the 74th minute on a goal by Jaclyn Rucinsky to tie the game and the Redbirds battled to a 1-1 double-overtime tie with Ball State in a women’s soccer match.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington High School athletic director John Szabo was presented with the Big 12 Conference all-sports trophy, emblematic of BHS compiling the most points in the conference’s 19 sports during the past school year.

50 years ago (1971): Tom Choice, owned by Harold Weber of Pontiac and driven by C. Weber, broke a track record with a 2:03 mile, winning both heats at the $700 free-for-all pace at the Fairbury Fair harness racing program.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

