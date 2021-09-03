25 YEARS AGO: Bloomington Hearts move into ASA semifinals behind Doherty, Johnson

5 years ago (2016): The defense scored the first two touchdowns and senior Maurice Shoemaker-Gilmore ran for three scores and 115 yards as Illinois Wesleyan opened their season with a 33-16 victory over Monterrey Tech-Mexico.
15 years ago (2006): The Illinois Wesleyan golf team won the Illinois College Invitational Tournament at The Links in Jacksonville. Leading the Titans was Taylor Paskell, who finished third with a 162 total.
25 years ago (1996): The Bloomington Hearts used the one-hit pitching of red-hot Shane Doherty and a two-run home run by Greg Johnson to blank Allentown, Pa., and move into the winners bracket semifinals of the ASA National Fastpitch Softball Tournament in Decatur.
50 years ago (1971): Atlanta got a charge out of its battery on both offense and defense and took an 8-3 victory over Mount Pulaski in a Tomahawk Conference baseball game. Pitcher Jeff Turner had three hits and catcher Ron Mayberry included a two-run homer among two hits.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.