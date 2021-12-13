25 YEARS AGO: Batambuze's jumper lifts Normal Community past Eisenhower

5 years ago (2016): Charles Payton scored 27 points to lead four players in double figures as Olympia High School remained unbeaten with a 69-50 victory over IVC in a Corn Belt Conference basketball game at Chillicothe.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State linebacker Cameron Siskowic was named an Associated Press Division I-AA first-team All-American and ISU tailback Pierre Rembert was a second-team selection.

25 years ago (1996): Jonah Batambuze’s pull-up 14-footer with four seconds left allowed Normal Community to escape with a 54-52 victory over Decatur Eisenhower in Big 12 Conference basketball.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Dennis Bridges is sailing high with help from senior captain Stan Broers. Broers has improved every phase of his play, according to Bridges, and not coincidentally the Titans are 4-0 on the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

