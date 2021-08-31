 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

25 YEARS AGO: Andi Hardwick leads Illinois State volleyball team past Illini

From Pages Past
5 years ago (2016): Todd Mitchell of Bloomington shot a 1-under-par 71 in the final round to win his record fifth title in the 24th Illinois State Mid-Amateur Championship at Flossmoor Country Club. Mitchell, who was a stroke off the lead after 36 holes, finished with a 213 total.

15 years ago (2006): The Bloomington High School volleyball team claimed a 25-18, 25-12 Big 12 Conference win over Normal West to give coach Joe Sanders his 200th career victory.

25 years ago (1996): Normal Community graduate Andi Hardwick had a match-high 21 kills as Illinois State upended the University of Illinois volleyball team, 15-8, 8-15, 15-8, 15-11. Illinois had won the previous nine meetings.

50 years ago (1971): Ben Gildersleeve of Hudson scored a hole-in-one at the El Paso Golf Club. Gildersleeve used a driver on the 200-yard ninth hole. Mrs. Gildersleeve, George Kaveney, Sr., and George Kaveney, Jr. witnessed the shot.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

