25 YEARS AGO: Abby Lewis scores 31 as Normal West coach Bernie Chiaro notches 300th win

5 years ago (2016): Senior point guard Paris Lee has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. Lee averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.0 steals in victories over New Mexico and IUPUI.

15 years ago (2006): Sophomore guard Andrew Gilmore nailed two free throws with 11.7 seconds left and Illinois Wesleyan’s defense squelched the final possession for a 64-63 over Olivet Nazarene.

25 years ago (1996): Abby Lewis scored a career-high 31 points as Normal West trounced Decatur Eisenhower, 83-36, to give head coach Bernie Chiaro her 300th career victory.

50 years ago (1971): Winning just one of its first three starts, Illinois State’s busy basketball game will be playing their fourth game in the last six days when Southwest Missouri State College invades Horton Fieldhouse. Southwest Missouri was ranked 17th in last week’s United Press International Board of Coaches’ College Division poll.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

