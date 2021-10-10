15 YEARS AGO: William Cullen, U High capture Class AA boys sectional golf title

5 years ago (2016): Kevin Greene, Nathan Lavender and Brody Duncan each shot 81 to lead El Paso-Gridley to a state berth in the Class 1A Watseka Sectional at Shewani Country Club. The Titans tied Monticello for the lowest score, but Monticello was awarded the title on the basis of the team’s fifth-player score.

15 years ago (2006): Medalist William Cullen fired a 4-under-par 68 to lead the University High golf team to the championship of the Midlothian Bremen Class AA Sectional at Balmoral Woods Country Club in Crete.

25 years ago (1996): University High won its second straight Intercity Swim Meet title and third in four years. U High’s Kelli Pydynowski, Molly Vetter and Megan Yontz were double winners.

50 years ago (1971): George Cutshaw, who played second base for the Bloomington Bloomers in the record-smashing 26-inning battle at old Fans Field in 1909, writes that he is pulling for Pittsburgh as they take on the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series. Five of his former Bloomer teammates played for the Pirates.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

