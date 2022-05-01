15 YEARS AGO: University High gives baseball coach Greg Bee his 300th career victory

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan senior Michael Julius was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Year for men’s lacrosse, while Titans sophomore J.C. Grabarek shared the Defensive Player of the Year award with Carthage junior Andy Meyers.

15 years ago (2007): Ty Cook’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning drove home the go-ahead run and the University High School baseball team gave Coach Greg Bee his 300th career victory in a 7-6 decision over Central Catholic.

25 years ago (1997): Laura Trouille scored two goals and ignited another on a corner kick to give Bloomington High School a 3-0 victory over University High.

50 years ago (1972): Tom O’Rourke drove in the deciding run with a bases-loaded, two-run single as Central Catholic High School tallied eight times in the final inning to whip Pontiac, 13-7, in a Corn Belt Conference baseball game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

