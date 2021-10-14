15 YEARS AGO: University High captures boys, girls Class AA State Golf titles

5 years ago (2016): Central Catholic’s Andrew Einck hauled in two touchdown passes from Max Moews and batted away a Mahomet-Seymour fourth down pass in the final minute to preserve a 14-6 Saints victory and clinching the Corn Belt Conference title in the final year of the conference’s existence.

15 years ago (2006): University High boys and girls golf teams swept the Class AA State Tournament titles for the second straight year. U High’s William Cullen was second in a playoff for boys medalist and Kaitlyn Wampler was fifth in the girls meet.

25 years ago (1996): Former Bloomington High School and University of Illinois standout Greg Engel will start at center for the San Diego Chargers in place of injured veteran Courtney Hall, who has missed just one of 124 games in his eight seasons in the NFL.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois Wesleyan University quarterback Wally Kistenfeger has been named Back of the Week in NAIA District 20 (Illinois) for his performance in the Titans’ 25-24 victory at Millikin. Kistenfeger completed 20 of 34 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown on an 11-yard run.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

