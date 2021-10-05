15 YEARS AGO: University High captures 10th straight Girls Intercity Swim title

5 years ago (2016): Allison Enchelmayer and her Normal Community High School teammates won in a blowout at Ironwood Golf Course. Enchelmayer, whose career-best 73 led NCHS to a season-low 310 total, claimed the championship of its own Class 2A Regional.

15 years ago (2006): University High girls won seven events en route to their 10th Intercity Girls Swim Meet title since 1995. U High freestyler Michelle Eack was the meet’s lone double winner.

25 years ago (1996): Quarterback Lon Erickson and halfback Deon Hornsby led unbeaten Illinois Wesleyan to 624 yards total offense in a 48-7 victory over North Park. Hornsby grabbed four passes for 96 yards, including two touchdown strikes to Hornsby.

50 years ago (1971): Mike Cottone, who graduated in 1970 from University High School and is beginning his sophomore year at Notre Dame, is out for fall baseball at the school with the big gold dome. Cottone, who has been used as both a pitcher and outfielder by Coach Jim Scott, hurled three scoreless innings in a practice game last week.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

