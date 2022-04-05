15 YEARS AGO: U High's John Mersch blanks Central Catholic in baseball

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State men’s basketball player Keyshawn Evans underwent surgery to repair a right shoulder labrum tear with an estimated recovery time of four to six months. The 6-foot Evans, who will be a junior next season, was a key part of ISU’s rotation this past season as the Redbirds won a school-record 28 games.

15 years ago (2007): Using “jackets and hats and gloves” in the dugout, University High School senior left-hander John Mersch kept Central Catholic’s bats in the deep freeze throughout a 6-0 Corn Belt Conference victory.

25 years ago (1997): Matt Segobiano and Jeff Collins had a blast playing major fastpitch softball. Once teammates on the old Bloomington Beer Nuts, Segobiano has taken over at his alma mater Central Catholic, while Collins will coach at Bloomington.

50 years ago (1972): Life began at 72 for Ray Shelby of Normal. The 72-year-old Shelby used an 8-iron to score a hole-in-one on the 135-yard No. 8 green at Illinois State University golf course. Shelby, who works at the ISU course pro shop, had his feat witnessed by George Johnston, Robert Reed and Jim Reed.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

