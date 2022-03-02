 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: U High's Cal Hubbard coaches final game of storied 35-year career

5 years ago (2017): Dan Muller, in his fifth year as Illinois State’s men’s basketball coach, was named the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Redbirds to a share of their first league regular-season title in 19 years.

15 years ago (2007): University High’s Call Hubbard coached his final game, ending a highly successful 35-year run in the Pioneers' 52-38 loss at the hands of Bloomington in the Class AA Regional Championship.

25 years ago (1997): Kevin Stallings’ defiant stare at two referees during a television timeout inspired Illinois State to a 12-2 run en route to a 69-65 semifinal victory over Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

50 years ago (1972): Doug Collins, the 6-foot 6-inch Illinois State University junior guard, has been selected by Denver in the American Basketball Association college draft. Collings, the third-leading scorer in the nation with a 32.4 average, was drafted with the provision that he would not be signed until his college eligibility expired in 1973.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

