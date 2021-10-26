15 YEARS AGO: U High downs Normal Community for Class AA sectional soccer title

5 years ago (2016): The Illinois Wesleyan men’s soccer team scored twice in the second half to drop Augustana, 2-0, at Rock Island. Patrick Hickey’s goal in the 63rd minute was assisted by Ryan Kaplan. In the 85th minute, Orion Marty scored on an Alex White assist.

15 years ago (2006): University High took a 3-0 victory over the host school in the Normal Community Class AA Sectional championship soccer match. Josh Rule, Sean O’Malley and E.J. Schiller scored first-half goals for the Pioneers.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan seized control of the CCIW race and an NCAA Division III playoff berth with a 64-35 demolition of Wheaton, but the Titans lost the services of star running back Deon Hornsby for the rest of the season with a dislocated hip.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School’s mighty cross country team roared to the Pekin District championship by outdistancing second-place Lincoln by 25 points. Bloomington’s Bob Trefzger was second individually with a time of 16:17 over the three-mile layout at Pekin High School.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.