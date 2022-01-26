 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15 YEARS AGO: U High downs Central Catholic as Saints honor retiring Cal Hubbard

5 years ago (2017): Becca Clanton scored 15 points to help Fisher upend Class 1A No. 5 state-ranked Ridgeview, 40-37, in an HOIC game at Colfax. Alivia Spenard added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Fisher. Grace Ward led Ridgeview with 13 points.

15 years ago (2007): Central Catholic honored retiring University High School coach Cal Hubbard with a classy pregame ceremony. The Pioneers responded by dismantling state-ranked Central Catholic and ending the Saints’ school-record 17-game winning streak, capturing a 56-46 Corn Belt Conference victory before a standing-room-only crowd.

25 years ago (1997): Steve Boone of Normal, swimming for the Illinois Masters, was a member of a 400-yard medley relay team that set an age 35-45 national record in the Chicago Masters Super Bowl Splash with a time of 3 minutes, 39.70 seconds.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois Wesleyan pulled away in the second half for a 93-76 victory over North Central in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play. Wesleyan’s leading scorer Dean Gravlin, whose inside moves are slicker than a pickpocket in a crowded subway, again paced the Titans with 27 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

