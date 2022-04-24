 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Tyler Sipes helps Bloomington defend Boys Intercity Track and Field title

5 years ago (2017): Connor O’Neil and Jonathan Nocek finished in the top 10 to lead the Illinois Wesleyan men’s golf team to an eight-stroke victory in the Bobby Krig Invitational at Jordan, Minn. O’Neil tied for fifth at 219 while Nocek shared ninth at 222.

15 years ago (2007): Tyler Sipes posted the No. 2 time in Pantagraph area history in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles to help Bloomington defend its Boys Intercity Track and Field title at Fred Carlton Field.

25 years ago (1997): The Bloomington Heat major fastpitch team, formerly known as the Bloomington Hearts, will not take the field this season because of a lack of sponsorship, according to Heat coach Bob Watson.

50 years ago (1972): University High School got double wins from Steve Pankey, Dave Jump and Bruce Miller and defeated Lincoln High School, 68-59, in a dual track meet at Lincoln. U High’s other first-place winners were Bob Bell, Dean Davis and Dan Murphy.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

