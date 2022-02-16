15 YEARS AGO: Trio helps Bloomington clinch share of Big 12 basketball title

5 years ago (2017): Former Illinois State volleyball standout Emily Orrick will be inducted into the Lincoln Land Community College Athletics Hall of Fame. A Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School graduate, Orrick starred for the Loggers for two years before transferring to ISU (2013-14).

15 years ago (2007): Justin Bocot, Cory Hainlen and Lonnie Lawrence celebrated Senior Night by combining for 57 points to lead Bloomington over Danville, 81-59, for a share of the Big 12 Conference title.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State snapped a three-game losing streak to get back in the Missouri Valley Conference race with a 75-61 victory over Wichita State before a season-high crowd of 2,641 at Redbird Arena. Every Redbird player scored, led by Corrinne Vossel’s 17 points.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dennis Bridges has been named assistant coach and the Titans’ Stan Broers will be a member of the College Division team in the Collegiate Classic of Illinois charity all-star basketball game. All proceeds go to the renovation of the Peoria Stadium grandstands.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

