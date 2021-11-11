15 YEARS AGO: Tiny Hartsburg-Emden captures Class A state volleyball title

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan sophomore outside hitter Tyler Brown was selected to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Midwest Region team, a recognition that makes her eligible for All-American honors. Brown is a Normal West High School graduate.

15 years ago (2006): Hartsburg-Emden, a school of 84 students, captured the Class A state volleyball title with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-23 upset of defending champion Breese Central. “It’s beyond any comprehension or my ability to think,” said Hartem coach Jennifer Hayes trying to grasp the enormity of the situation.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State center LeRoy Watkins posted his first collegiate double-double by leading Illinois State with career highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds in a 79-69 exhibition basketball victory over the Newcastle (Australia) Falcons.

50 years ago (1971): If Central Catholic’s football team can defeat Gibson City tonight, the Saints will have won five straight games for the first time since the 1956 season. Central fullback Tom Bardwell has gained 710 yards on the ground for the Saints and is within 200 yards of the school record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

