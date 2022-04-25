15 YEARS AGO: Stingy Normal West blanks Peoria Richwoods in girls soccer action

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan University senior third baseman Katie Caulfield was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s offensive player of the week for softball. Caulfield went 10 for 18 with four doubles and a triple last week.

15 years ago (2007): Normal West’s defense overmatched a scrappy Peoria Richwoods offensive unit in a 3-0 girls’ soccer victory. The shutout was West’s 13th in 14 games this season.

25 years ago (1997): Sophomore Eric Eckenstahler struck out a career-high 15 in a complete-game victory as Illinois State blanked Austin Peay, 9-0, in a nonconference baseball game at Redbird Field.

50 years ago (1972): Lincoln High School’s baseball team rallied from a 5-1 deficit to deal Bloomington High School its seventh straight defeat in an 11-5 Big 12 Conference contest at Fred Carlton Field. The Railsplitters used the nifty one-hit relief pitching and 12 base hits to run their conference record to 2-3.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

