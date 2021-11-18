15 YEARS AGO: Special teams spark Normal Community to Class 6A semifinal victory

 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): For the second straight year, Illinois Wesleyan senior Skyler Tomko has been elected to the third team of the Division III Women’s Soccer Academic All-American Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Tomko has a 3.95 grade-point average in nursing.

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community’s No. 1-ranked football team thumped Oak Forest, 28-14, in a Class 6A semifinal playoff game. Special teams led the way with Matt Lucie recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and Jake Detmers blocking a punt and running the loose ball 14 yards for a TD.

25 years ago (1996): Sparkle Thornton led Normal West with 16 points to go with eight rebounds and seven steals in a 55-48 win over University High in the season-opening Girls Intercity Basketball Tournament.

50 years ago (1971): Pete Elliott, former University of Michigan quarterback who went to the Rose Bowl once as a player and twice as a coach, has been named assistant athletic director at the University of Miami. The 45-year-old Elliott is a Bloomington native.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

