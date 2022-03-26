 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Skyler Peak, Cody Gilles spark Normal Community to baseball win

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): With his team clinging to a three-point lead in the final minute, defensive lineman Christian Lacey’s third-down sack forced the Bismarck Bucks into a missed field goal and the Bloomington Edge escaped with a 24-21 victory at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

15 years ago (2007): Three doubles by Skyler Peak and a solo home run by Cody Gilles powered the Normal Community High School baseball team to a 7-4 triumph over host East Peoria. Ray Gerard (1-0), the last of four NCHS pitchers, got the win after striking out two in 1⅓ innings

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State’s Jennifer Liepa has been named the Missouri Valley Conference women’s tennis athlete of the week, notching five consecutive wins to improve her record to 10-1 over her last 11 matches.

50 years ago (1972): Tami Sharp set one record and she swam to two freestyle first places for the high point trophy in the Central AAU Swimming Championships. Sharp claimed the 100-yard freestyle in a record time of 56.0 seconds and took the 200-yard freestyle in 2:02.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

