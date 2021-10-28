15 YEARS AGO: Selzer helps Central Catholic earn Class 4A first-round playoff victory

5 years ago (2016): Center Marko Reifenberger’s backhander got past Omaha goalie Jacob Acton for the game-winner as the Bloomington Thunder defeated the Lancers, 3-2, before an audience of 654 at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

15 years ago (2006): Bobby Selzer, a 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver/defensive back, scored three touchdowns — all in different ways — to help lead Central Catholic High School’s football team to a 44-13 victory over Stillman Valley in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington’s Andre Brown and Normal’s Matt Stier will compete in the Punt, Pass & Kick state championships at halftime of the Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field. Brown, a two-time state champion, will complete in the age 10-11 division while Stier will compete in the 8-9 division.

50 years ago (1971): Streaking to the first three places, the University High School cross country team plucked off its third straight Corn Belt Conference Cross Country championship at Illinois State University’s golf course. Dave Leonard led the Pioneers over the three-mile course with a winning time of 16:26. Duane Gardner took second and Paul Gilmore third for the Pioneers.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

