15 YEARS AGO: Rodney Henson, LeRoy turn back Class 1A No. 7 Ridgeview

5 years ago (2016): Lauren Rokey’s 13 kills helped Eureka remain undefeated in the Heart of Illinois Conference with a 25-14, 25-18 victory over visiting Blue Ridge. The Hornets (24-3, 11-0) also received 17 assists from Maddie McCunn and eight digs from Ashlyn Millett.

15 years ago (2006): Rodney Henson barreled up the middle untouched on a 20-yard touchdown run with 5:34 remaining to give LeRoy’s football team a 13-12 win over previously unbeaten Ridgeview, ranked No. 7 in the Class 1A state poll.

25 years ago (1996): Led by individual co-leader Denise Thiele, the Illinois State women’s golf team moved into third place in the first round of the Huskie Fall Classic at Genoa. Minnesota is the team leader.

50 years ago (1971): Quarterback Wally Kistenfeger and receiver Mike Sprague led a general shakeup in individual leaders in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin football statistics. Kistenfeger leads in passing, and Sprague is the receiving leader. Dave Diehl of Wesleyan continues to lead in the punting category.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

