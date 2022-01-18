15 YEARS AGO: Ridgeview girls advance to McLean County Tournament finals

5 years ago (2017): Senior guard Erica Williams recorded 13 points and five steals as Bloomington defeated St. Thomas More as part of the Galesburg MLK Tournament. Cozy O’Neal and Olivia Falls each added six points for the Purple Raiders (13-8), with Falls adding seven rebounds.

15 years ago (2007): Lauren Nord’s late 15-footer and Kelly Graham’s pair of free throws gave Ridgeview a 28-25 victory over El Paso-Gridley and a spot against top-seeded Flanagan in the McLean County Girls Basketball Tournament finals.

25 years ago (1997): Youngsters Korey Coon, Brent Niebrugge and Matt Hoder came up strong as Illinois Wesleyan ran its record to 15-0 by erasing a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Wheaton, 94-90, in overtime.

50 years ago (1972): Rick Roberts, a freshman from Kokomo, Ind., became the first Illinois State University swimmer ever to go below the minimum qualifying time for the NCAA Meet in the Redbirds’ 70-42 victory over Bradley at Horton Pool.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

