15 YEARS AGO: Richardson, Dilligard pace Illinois State to first basketball victory of season

5 years ago (2016): Senior guard Taylor Stewart scored 19 points to lead Illinois State’s women’s basketball team to a 59-52 nonconference victory over Illinois-Chicago. Senior guard Brechelle Beachum added 15 points for the Redbirds, who evened their record at 1-1.

15 years ago (2006): Boo Richardson and Greg Dilligard combined for 43 points as Illinois State earned its first basketball victory of the season, a 67-50 win over McNeese State on the final day of the Colonial Classic at Tallahassee, Fla.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan rallied from a slow start to defeat Lithuania, 96-76, in an exhibition basketball game. IWU’s Bryan Crabtree nailed three of six shots from 3-point range and led all scorers with 28 points.

50 years ago (1971): Cecil Marlett of McLean made a sweep of the Mid-State Beagle Club field trials. In the 15-inch division Marlett’s Monk claimed first place and in the 13-inch division Marlett’s Lucky Lady won the top prize.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

