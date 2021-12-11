 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Post office in Clinton named for former Illini basketball star Gene Vance

5 years ago (2016): Senior forward Skyler Tomko and senior midfielder Sarah Trach were named co-most valuable players on the Illinois Wesleyan women’s soccer team. Tomko is the all-time IWU leader with 91 games played. She and Trach were both first-team College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honorees.

15 years ago (2006): The U.S. Post Office in Clinton will be named for University of Illinois basketball great Gene Vance, a native of Clinton and a member of the famous “Whiz Kids” of 1941-42 and 1942-43.

25 years ago (1996): Natalie Chambers scored 21 points to lead Olympia (7-1) to a 49-38 victory over Clinton in the first round of the University High Girls Invitational Basketball Tournament.

50 years ago (1971): Steve Corry and Dave Hiser, who had only three points between them in the first three quarters, combined to score 15 of Bloomington’s 19 fourth-quarter points to lead the Purple Raiders past Stephen Decatur, 51-40, in a Big 12 Conference game at BHS Gymnasium.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

