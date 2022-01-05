 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Phillip Crane helps Prairie Central slip past U High in overtime

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Kendall Sosa scored 15 points and Abby Feit added 14 with 14 rebounds as the Normal Community High School girls basketball team earned a 75-55 Big 12 Conference home victory over Urbana.

15 years ago (2007): Brett Crane’s 3-pointer with less than two seconds left in regulation forced overtime as Prairie Central rallied to beat University High, 58-56. Crane scored 25 points and teammate Phillip Short added 21.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State, which rolled its record to 9-1 with Missouri Valley Conference wins over Creighton and Evansville last week, received six votes in the latest USA Today/CNN college basketball poll.

50 years ago (1972): Tom Mitzner won four events and Greg Niemi three to lead University High School to a doubles dual swimming victory at Metcalf Pool. The Pioneers defeated Springfield Lanphier, 67-28, and nudged Springfield Southeast, 52-43. The Pioneers have a 5-0 dual meet record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Beats Minnesota 76-53

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News