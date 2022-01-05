15 YEARS AGO: Phillip Crane helps Prairie Central slip past U High in overtime

5 years ago (2017): Kendall Sosa scored 15 points and Abby Feit added 14 with 14 rebounds as the Normal Community High School girls basketball team earned a 75-55 Big 12 Conference home victory over Urbana.

15 years ago (2007): Brett Crane’s 3-pointer with less than two seconds left in regulation forced overtime as Prairie Central rallied to beat University High, 58-56. Crane scored 25 points and teammate Phillip Short added 21.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State, which rolled its record to 9-1 with Missouri Valley Conference wins over Creighton and Evansville last week, received six votes in the latest USA Today/CNN college basketball poll.

50 years ago (1972): Tom Mitzner won four events and Greg Niemi three to lead University High School to a doubles dual swimming victory at Metcalf Pool. The Pioneers defeated Springfield Lanphier, 67-28, and nudged Springfield Southeast, 52-43. The Pioneers have a 5-0 dual meet record.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

