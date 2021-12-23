 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Osiris Eldridge's 19 points in hometown Chicago lift ISU to basketball win

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Brechelle Beachum scored a career-high 27 points and Millie Stevens added 17, but couldn’t prevent the Illinois State women’s basketball team from losing to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 92-80. ISU fell to 3-8 on the season.

15 years ago (2006): It was a sweet homecoming for freshman Osiris Eldridge as the Chicago Phillips High School graduate scored a season-high 19 points to lead Illinois State to a 77-69 victory at Illinois-Chicago.

25 years ago (1996): Sophomore forward Rico Hill scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds as Illinois State registered a 78-58 victory over the University of Illinois-Chicago.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University’s junior Doug Collins moved up to fourth in the NCAA major college basketball scoring race with a 30.3 average for nine games. Illinois State was admitted to the major college division just this year.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Continued storminess to hinder holiday travel in Southern California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News