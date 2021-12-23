15 YEARS AGO: Osiris Eldridge's 19 points in hometown Chicago lift ISU to basketball win

5 years ago (2016): Brechelle Beachum scored a career-high 27 points and Millie Stevens added 17, but couldn’t prevent the Illinois State women’s basketball team from losing to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 92-80. ISU fell to 3-8 on the season.

15 years ago (2006): It was a sweet homecoming for freshman Osiris Eldridge as the Chicago Phillips High School graduate scored a season-high 19 points to lead Illinois State to a 77-69 victory at Illinois-Chicago.

25 years ago (1996): Sophomore forward Rico Hill scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds as Illinois State registered a 78-58 victory over the University of Illinois-Chicago.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University’s junior Doug Collins moved up to fourth in the NCAA major college basketball scoring race with a 30.3 average for nine games. Illinois State was admitted to the major college division just this year.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

