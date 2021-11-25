15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community tops Batavia for Class 6A state football championship

5 years ago (2016): Senior fullback Jared Reese racked up 139 yards on 30 carries, scoring on a pair of 2-yard runs and a 1-yarder, to lead Deer Creek-Mackinaw to a 35-7 victory over Maroa-Forsyth and the Class 2A championship.

15 years ago (2006): Quarterback Omar Clayton passed for 259 yards, Marcus King caught nine of them for 133 yards and Alex Buck grabbed three for 93 yards as Normal Community went to the air to win the Class 6A state football title with a 30-20 victory over Batavia. NCHS finished the season with a 14-0 record.

25 years ago (1996): Jason Sproull poured in 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Central Catholic opened Coach John Snyder’s 39th and final season as head coach with a dominating 58-34 victory over Bloomington in the Intercity Tournament.

50 years ago (1971): John Piatt scored 37 points and led Clinton High School past Flora, 81-75, in the Springfield Southeast Basketball Tournament. John Schumacher scored 12 points for the Maroons, who led by as much as 16 points during the contest.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

