15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community slips past Central Catholic in Intercity Girls Basketball Tournament

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State senior linebacker B.J. Bello was selected the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week for his performance in the Redbirds’ 37-0 shutout win over Missouri State.

15 years ago (2006): Kristin Schaefer’s backdoor layup and Brittany Smith-Hirsch’s two free throws in the closing seconds gave Normal Community a 62-59 victory over Central Catholic in the Intercity Girls Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Stephen Decatur’s Tarise Bryson mailed his signed letter of intent to Illinois State coaches on the first day of the fall basketball signing period, according to Decatur coach Tom Crews. The 6-foot-1 Bryson averaged 24 points per game last season.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University survived wind, altitude and a lot of tough opponents to place fifth in the Central Collegiate Cross Country Championship at the Air Force Academy. Individually, the Redbirds’ Dan Pittenger was 11th and Dave Berg claimed 15th. Fred Beck, Larry Closen and Dick Hanrath each posted top-30 finishes.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

