15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community shuts down rival Bloomington behind Omar Clayton

5 years ago (2016): Brooklyn Elsas’ 10 kills and Kennedy Lolling’s 14 digs led Lincoln to a 25-21, 18-25, 25-15 win over Morton. Morgan Lolling had 17 assists for the Railsplitters.

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community dominated for an impressive 23-0 victory over archrival Bloomington. NCHS quarterback Omar Clayton accounted for 149 yards of total offense in the first half and two touchdowns.

25 years ago (1996): Steve King drove in two runs and Shane Doherty threw his second shutout in less than 12 hours as the Bloomington Hearts beat Seattle Seafirst 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the ASA National Fastpitch Softball Tournament at Decatur.

50 years ago (1971): After graduation claimed four seniors, Illinois State cross country coach Roger Weller is not painting a gloomy picture for the fall, but he’s clearly facing a rebuilding year. Holdovers are captain Larry Closen of Limestone, a three-year letterman, and sophomore Richard Hanrath of Libertyville.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

