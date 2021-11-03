15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community routs defending champion Morris in Class 6A second round

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State senior forward Lauren Koehl captured the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year award, Paige Jarsombeck was named Defensive Player of the Year and the Redbirds’ Mikayla Unger earned Freshman of the Year honors. ISU head coach Eric Golz and his staff were also named Coaching Staff of the Year.

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community stunned Morris with three long first-half touchdown runs and defeated the defending Class 6A state champs, 31-0, in a second-round playoff game. Dan Moore scored from 54 and 86 yards and Omar Clayton from 58 yards.

25 years ago (1996): Andre Brown of Bloomington and Matt Stier of Normal won the 10-11 and 8-9 divisions, respectively, in the Punt, Pass & Kick state championships during halftime of the Chicago Bears-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Soldier Field in Chicago.

50 years ago (1971): Lincoln Christian College opens their basketball season at Ozark Bible College in Joplin, Mo., with eight lettermen back from last season’s 16-12 campaign. Junior Ken Henes, a 6-foot 9-inch center, is likely to be the key for the Preachers this season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

