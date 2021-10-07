 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community girls capture third straight Big 12 championship

5 years ago (2016): Levi Ransom ran for 145 yards and a touchdown and also threw a touchdown pass as Pontiac High School’s football team downed visiting Olympia, 28-0, in Corn Belt Conference action. Jakob Grieff caught three passes for 88 yards, while quarterback Kevin Gschwendtner was 6 of 14 passing for 90 yards.

15 years ago (2006): The Normal Community girls tennis team won its third straight Big 12 Conference Tournament title. NCHS had three individual champs: Kristen Laird at No. 4, Ava Maxwell at No. 5 and Nikki Cloyd at No. 6.

25 years ago (1996): The Bloomington Bowling Hall of Fame will grow by five members with the induction of Nick Petri Jr., Gordie Glover, Marilee Anderson, Brenda Rettke and Beulah Kenney.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State basketball star Doug Collins has suffered a chip fracture of the middle finger of his shooting hand, but the injury is not expected to hamper his play for the 1971-72 season. Collins was hurt while working out on his own at Horton Field House.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

