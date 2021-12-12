15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community ends Bloomington's 13-year run at Intercity wrestling champions

5 years ago (2016): Monmouth College senior linebacker Matt Barnes, a former Ridgeview High School standout, has been named an American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) first-team All-American. He is the first Monmouth player to gain first-team honors since quarterback Alex Tanney of Lexington in 2011.

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community went to a third tie-breaking criteria to supplant 13-time champion Bloomington for the Intercity Wrestling Tournament title. Sophomore Tony Troemel at 130 was the only NCHS wrestler with three wins.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State senior volleyball star Andi Hardwick was among 12 players named to the all-District V team. The Normal Community High School graduate helped lead ISU to the Missouri Valley Conference title with a 29-8 record.

50 years ago (1971): Charleston-Mattoon will field a team in the Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League next summer, marking the first time the league had six members since 1964. “We have been wanting to expand for some time,” said CILCBL Commissioner Jack Horenberger.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

