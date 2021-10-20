15 YEARS AGO: Normal Community claims Big 12 Conference title by beating Danville

5 years ago (2016): Bri Bush came within an eyelash of a double-double with nine kills and 10 digs as host Bloomington defeated Lincoln, 25-20, 25-18. Corinna Jones had 24 assists for the Purple Raiders, and Grace Sanders and Avery Carr each had a pair of blocks for BHS.

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community completed a 9-0 regular season with a 35-12 victory over Danville to wrap up the Big 12 Conference football title. Dan Moore, Joey Anderson and Austin Davis split 255 yards rushing with Davis scoring three touchdowns and Moore having two.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State senior Julie Orrison helped the Redbirds rally from a 10-shot deficit and win the Bearcat Invitational women’s golf title at Cincinnati. Orrison fired a final-round 75 to capture the individual title with a two-day total of 154.

50 years ago (1971): Jeanie Weston, the Golden Girl of Roller Derby fame, will appear with her team at Illinois State University’s Horton Field House. Miss Weston has been a Roller Derby star for 18 seasons, 16 of which she has been named an all-star.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

