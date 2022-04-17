15 YEARS AGO: NCHS graduate Craig Lutes helps Illini down Illinois State in baseball

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan’s Michael Julius was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week for men’s lacrosse. The senior midfielder had 13 goals and seven assists as the Titans went 3-0 during the past week.

15 years ago (2007): Freshman Craig Lutes, a Normal Community graduate, smoked a two-run triple in his first at-bat as the University of Illinois cruised to an 18-4 nonconference baseball victory over Illinois State at Redbird Field.

25 years ago (1997): A first-inning grand slam by Jamie Naffziger powered University High School to an 11-9 Corn Belt Conference softball victory over Olympia.

50 years ago (1972): Phil Becker won three events and Rod Bushong two as Clinton High School captured a triangular track meet with Bellflower and Central Catholic at Central Catholic’s track. Becker captured the high hurdles, the high jump and the pole vault as Bushong claimed the 220-yard dash and the low hurdles.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

