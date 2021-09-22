15 YEARS AGO: Michael Fenger's late field goal lifts Central Catholic past Mahomet-Seymour

5 years ago (2016): Deer Creek-Mackinaw (11-0, 6-0) received 14 assists from Caitlynn Whitaker during a 25-9, 25-10 victory over host GCMS. Carson Smalley added five kills for the Chiefs while Chelsea Pawlak had six digs.

15 years ago (2006): Michael Fenger’s 23-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining enabled fifth-ranked Central Catholic to escape with an emotional 13-10 football victory over Mahomet-Seymour.

25 years ago (1996): Al Romberg of Clinton posted a three-shot victory in the Central Illinois Senior Amateur Tour stop at Watseka’s Shewami Country Club. Romberg fired a 76 and moved into a tie for first place in the Player of the Year standings with Bloomington’s Elston Mitchell.

50 years ago (1971): Mary Scott and Marian Ferris combined for a 37 to win the scratch and scramble tournament for Crestwicke Country Club women. Dor Prigge and Irene Dauwalter were second with 39 and Ann Laymon and Polly Hyde third with 41.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

