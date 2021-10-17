15 YEARS AGO: Menendez, Stout lift NCHS volleyball team past Normal West

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan’s Josh Akin has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Week for football. Akin, a junior linebacker, had a team-high 10 tackles (four solo) and 1½ sacks in the Titans’ 62-10 victory over Carroll.

15 years ago (2006): Jenny Menendez and Hannah Stout both had eight kills to lead the Normal Community volleyball team to a 25-21, 25-16 Big 12 Conference win over Normal West. Nicki Gerig keyed the NCHS offense with 22 assists.

25 years ago (1996): Hartsburg-Emden, the area’s top-ranked Class A volleyball team, captured a 15-5, 17-15 win over No. 2 University High. Cathie Osborn had 12 kills and 12 service points for the winning Stags.

50 years ago (1971): The Mid-State Beagle Club held competition in Danvers. In the 15-inch division, Marlett’s Monk, owned by Jurreld Marlett of McLean, claimed the top honor. Pekin’s Rick Phanz is the owner of Le Hi Casey, who captured the title in the 13-inch division.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

