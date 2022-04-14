15 YEARS AGO: Melinda Fischer becomes winningest coach in Illinois State history

5 years ago (2017): Normal Community’s Jake McCaw made sure a marathon Big 12 Conference contest against rival Normal West came to a sudden finish. Almost 22 hours after the game started, McCaw ripped a line drive over the right-field fence in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Ironmen an 8-7 victory.

15 years ago (2007): Melinda Fischer became the winningest coach in Illinois State history as the Redbird softball team swept a doubleheader from Drake. Fischer’s career record is 714-475-3 as she passed ISU baseball coach Duffy Bass on the all-time list.

25 years ago (1997): Jeff Wulbrun, citing career and family reasons, announced that he is resigning as assistant men’s basketball coach at Illinois State after a four-year stint with the Redbirds.

50 years ago (1972): Stanford-Minier High School scored three runs in the second inning on two hits and three Lexington errors and Jay Kyle held the hosts to one hit in seven innings as Stanford-Minier shut out Lexington, 5-0, in a nonconference baseball contest. Kyle struck out nine and walked six.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

