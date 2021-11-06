15 YEARS AGO: Megan Laughlin sparks Flanagan to Class 2A volleyball super-sectional title

5 years ago (2016): Sophomore quarterback Jake Kolbe became the seventh Illinois State University quarterback to pass for 2,000 or more yards in a season. Kolbe completed 18 or 28 passes for 265 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in the win over Western Illinois to earn MVFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

15 years ago (2006): Megan Laughlin’s 21 kills, seven blocks and 15 digs helped Flanagan beat Mendota, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, in the Mendota Class 2A Super-Sectional.

25 years ago (1996): The U.S. Olympic Committee voted Tod Stevenson of Normal as the nation’s top male softball athlete of the year. Stevenson played right field and third base on the U.S. team which finished fourth in the International Softball Federation Championships at Midland, Mich.

50 years ago (1971): Dale Long of Woodland High School in Streator set a school rushing record with 191 yards in 27 carries as Woodland racked up a total offense of 256 yards and defeated Peoria Heights 22-14 to capture their first win of the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

