15 YEARS AGO: Medalist Matt Kubsch lifts Normal West to Big 12 boys golf title

5 years ago (2016): Mikayla Unger and Lauren Koehl scored two goals each to lead the Illinois State soccer team to a 4-1 Senior Day win over nonconference foe IUPUI at Adelaide Field. The Redbirds outshot the Jaguars, 16-6.

15 years ago (2006): Normal West’s Matt Kubsch shot a 2-under-par 70 at Ironwood Golf Course to win medalist honors and lead West to its second straight Big 12 Conference Tournament title.

25 years ago (1996): Eureka High School, led by individual champion joe Chally, won the Tri-County Conference boys golf tournament. Chally shot a 75 at Edgewood Golf Course in McNabb.

50 years ago (1971): Mert Walker and Merv Prochnow each racked up a 665 series in their first two weeks of bowling at Circle Lanes. Prochnow, just getting back to two nights of regular bowling after a serious motorcycle accident, opened with a 196, but closed his night with a 234 and 235 in the Business Men’s League.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.