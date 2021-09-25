 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Medalist Matt Kubsch lifts Normal West to Big 12 boys golf title

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Mikayla Unger and Lauren Koehl scored two goals each to lead the Illinois State soccer team to a 4-1 Senior Day win over nonconference foe IUPUI at Adelaide Field. The Redbirds outshot the Jaguars, 16-6. 

15 years ago (2006): Normal West’s Matt Kubsch shot a 2-under-par 70 at Ironwood Golf Course to win medalist honors and lead West to its second straight Big 12 Conference Tournament title.

25 years ago (1996): Eureka High School, led by individual champion joe Chally, won the Tri-County Conference boys golf tournament. Chally shot a 75 at Edgewood Golf Course in McNabb.

50 years ago (1971): Mert Walker and Merv Prochnow each racked up a 665 series in their first two weeks of bowling at Circle Lanes. Prochnow, just getting back to two nights of regular bowling after a serious motorcycle accident, opened with a 196, but closed his night with a 234 and 235 in the Business Men’s League.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

