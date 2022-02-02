 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Marcus King helps Normal Community turn back Normal West

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Courtney Heffren scored a game-high 14 points as Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eureka clinched the outright Heart of Illinois Conference championship with a 48-35 victory over Fisher. Tessa Leman and Natalie Bardwell added 12 points each for the Hornets (24-2, 13-0).

15 years ago (2007): Marcus King’s seven early points pushed Normal Community to a 16-6 lead and the Ironmen went on to defeat Normal West, 57-44. King finished with a team-high 13 points.

25 years ago (1997): Andi Hardwick and Pam Hoppa were named cost-most valuable players for Illinois State’s volleyball team. Hardwick, a Normal Community graduate, also was MVP for both the Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament.

50 years ago (1972): Stan Brubaker set a record and won two events, but Normal Community High School’s swimmers fell to Peoria Woodruff, 51-44. Brubaker posted a four-minute, 36.7 second time in the 400-yard freestyle to better his own school record by 3.4 seconds.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

