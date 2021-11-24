 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Lonnie Lawrence sparks Bloomington past Normal West in Intercity Tournament

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Charles Payton scored 37 points in his debut for Olympia High School’s basketball team as the Spartans raced past Roanoke-Benson, 61-39, in the first round of the El Paso-Gridley Tournament. Olympia also received 10 points from Luke Litwiller.

15 years ago (2006): Lonnie Lawrence scored 16 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked two shots to help defending champion Bloomington hold off Normal West, 75-72, in the Boys Intercity Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State opened its basketball season with a 69-50 victory at Pittsburgh, a member of the powerful Big East Conference. Skip Schaefbauer, playing his first game for ISU, led the Redbirds with 16 points.

50 years ago (1971): Dave Berg, the freshman from Stephen Decatur High School who was held back by a foot injury early in the season, has been elected Illinois State University’s most valuable cross country performer. Richard Hanrath, a sophomore from Libertyville, has been named captain-elect.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers displays his feet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News