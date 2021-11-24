15 YEARS AGO: Lonnie Lawrence sparks Bloomington past Normal West in Intercity Tournament

5 years ago (2016): Charles Payton scored 37 points in his debut for Olympia High School’s basketball team as the Spartans raced past Roanoke-Benson, 61-39, in the first round of the El Paso-Gridley Tournament. Olympia also received 10 points from Luke Litwiller.

15 years ago (2006): Lonnie Lawrence scored 16 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked two shots to help defending champion Bloomington hold off Normal West, 75-72, in the Boys Intercity Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State opened its basketball season with a 69-50 victory at Pittsburgh, a member of the powerful Big East Conference. Skip Schaefbauer, playing his first game for ISU, led the Redbirds with 16 points.

50 years ago (1971): Dave Berg, the freshman from Stephen Decatur High School who was held back by a foot injury early in the season, has been elected Illinois State University’s most valuable cross country performer. Richard Hanrath, a sophomore from Libertyville, has been named captain-elect.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

