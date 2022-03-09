15 YEARS AGO: Lincoln slips past Bloomington to win sectional basketball title

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State’s women’s basketball team captured their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament victory since 2014 with a 51-44 decision over Indiana State. The Redbirds’ Katrina Beck topped all scorers with 17 points.

15 years ago (2007): Point guard Brandon Farmer coaxed in the front end of a one-and-bonus free throw, and his Lincoln teammates survived a missed Bloomington jumper in the final seconds to earn the Ottawa Class AA Sectional Championship.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State will meet Iowa State in the NCAA Midwest Regional at Auburn Hills, Mich. The Redbirds were awarded the 11th-seed with a 24-5 record. “We’re excited about our draw,” said Illinois State coach Kevin Stallings.

50 years ago (1972): Mike Bradley of Central Catholic High School topped all Intercity scorers over the past basketball season with an average of 30.30 points per game. Bradley led in total points with 697, field goals with 267 and in free throws with 163. University High guard Jim Crews ranked second with 20.20 points per game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

