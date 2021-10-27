15 YEARS AGO: Lexington routs Stark County in Class 1A first-round playoff game

5 years ago (2016): Samantha Lyons had 15 kills as Flanagan-Cornell recovered from a first-game loss to defeat No. 1 Grant Park, 11-25, 28-26, 25-22 to claim the Woodland Regional championship at South Streator. Liberty Vollmer contributed 19 assists, while Kylie Kindermann had 10 digs, seven service points and two aces.

15 years ago (2006): Despite a brutal win and muddy field, Lexington marched to the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs for the second consecutive year with a 48-7 dispatching of Stark County. Quarterback Alex Tanney completed 20-of-28 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

25 years ago (1996): Larry Anderson of Normal aced the 140-yard 4th hole at Crestwicke Country Club with an 8-iron. Witnesses were John Garrett, Don Blessing and Bill Kuffel.

50 years ago (1971): Robert “Bob” Tattersall, former United States Auto Club midget car champion who campaigned 13 straight winters in Australia and New Zealand, died in his Streator home, of cancer. He was 47 years old and competed through the 1970 season in both hemispheres.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

