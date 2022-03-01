15 YEARS AGO: Lewis, Cirone paces Illinois State women past Drake

5 years ago (2017): For the third time, Bloomington High School junior basketball star Ellie Weltha has been named to the all-Big 12 Conference first team. Another repeat pick, Normal Community senior Kendall Sosa, was among three unanimous selections. Joining her on the 12-player first team was sophomore Abby Feit.
15 years ago (2007): The sophomore tandem of Nicolle Lewis and Kristi Cirone each scored 21 points to lead a foursome of Redbirds in double figures as Illinois State’s women’s basketball team defeated Drake, 67-61.
25 years ago (1997): Illinois State basketball recruit Tarise Bryson of Stephen Decatur High School was named to The Associated Press’ Class AA All-State second team. The 6-foot-1 Bryson averages 29.9 points per game for the fourth-ranked and undefeated Runnin’ Reds (25-0).
50 years ago (1972): Rantoul fouled Mark Laesch four times in a minute and a half, but Laesch didn’t have the least bit of compassion for the Eagles as he sank seven of eight free shots to lead Normal Community to a 69-62 victory in the Class AA Bloomington Regional.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.