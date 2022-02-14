15 YEARS AGO: Levi Dyer helps Illinois State snap 18-game MVC road losing streak

5 years ago (2017): Saegan Snow’s free throw with 24.9 seconds left ended the scoring and unranked Heyworth downed star-powered Danville Schlarman, 48-47, in the Lexington Class 1A girls Sectional semifinals. Stephanie Brown provided 15 points in what Heyworth coach Tony Griffin termed the biggest victory in school history.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State snapped an 18-game Missouri Valley Conference road losing streak by beating Indiana State, 68-53, at Terre Haute, Ind. Levi Dyer paced the Redbirds with 18 points, including four 3-point baskets.

25 years ago (1997): University High, ranked second in Class A state basketball, won the Corn Belt Conference title with a 66-65 victory over Prairie Central. Nick Anderson’s two free throws were U High’s final points.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State’s All-America guard candidate Doug Collins sets a school record every time he scores a field goal. He had 11 against Southern Illinois last game to boost his season total to 282. That’s nine more than the school record he set last season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.